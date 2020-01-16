On Ronelle’s Radar: Hazardous travel late Thursday into Friday

It’s much colder this morning and everyone will need to grab the heavier winter coat before heading out. The colder air will set the stage for a wintry change that will start later today.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through noon Friday for light snow accumulations and ice that could accumulate to .20″. There could be a little more ice in spots closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma line.

Winds will be gusty at times during this next winter storm too. Most of us will start the day dry and cloudy but after sunrise there will be an increasing chance of a wintry mix.

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain will impact Southwestern Kansas by midday and then the Wichita Metro as early as 4pm. It’ll stay cold all day with highs in the 30s.

Wintry weather continues to track south to north through the evening and overnight, deteriorating road conditions and making things slick. Lows will be below freezing in the 20s and low 30s.

We’ll wake up to more wintry weather early Friday morning and then gradually see a switch to rain after the sun comes up. Western Kansas skies will start to clear during the afternoon while Central Kansas rain wraps up.

There could still be a few lingering raindrops after dark. Friday won’t be as cold but it’ll still be chilly. Similar temperatures in the 40s continue through the weekend but it’ll be dry. Chiefs Kingdom will want to dress warmly, it’ll be in the 20s for the AFC Championship game Sunday.

It stays chilly through much of the upcoming work week with another system taking shape mid to late week that will bring another rain/snow chance.