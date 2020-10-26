On Ronelle’s Radar: Hazardous travel likely due to winter weather

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the entire area at least through this evening. This means that hazardous travel will be a concern and a likelihood for everyone.

Snow and sleet have moved into more of the area as a winter storm is underway. As we go through the day there could be some periods of freezing rain mixed with the snow and sleet. The highest amounts will fall to the west and north.

Temperatures are below freezing to start in the teens and 20s. Gusty winds will make for bitter wind chills that will require everyone to layer up before heading out the door. We’ll start to see wintry weather taper during the evening and overnight. Conditions may not turn completely dry though.

We’ll still have to keep an on the Kansas/Oklahoma line. This is where another round of a wintry mix and freezing rain will come from.

The cold will also grab everyone’s attention. We’ll stay below freezing today with some lows falling into the single digits to the northwest.

By Tuesday, the chance of seeing a wintry mix continues to the south and will likely lead to some minor ice accumulations.

Another batch of moisture works in from the south late Tuesday into Wednesday. We should gradually see a change from a wintry mix to rain mid week as temperatures get above freezing.

This is how this system will wrap up Thursday. With a plain, chilly rain. Late in the work week and over the weekend conditions will be quieter with sunshine and warming temps in the 50s and 60s.