On Ronelle’s Radar: Hazardous travel through a wintry Tuesday

Our next winter storm is underway. Most of the snow is in Western and North Central Kansas. There’s rain and a wintry mix in South Central Kansas. Many morning commuters will encounter a slower drive.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for portions of Southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle, this is where the most snow is expected to fall and could top out at more than half a foot in spots. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for portions of Central and Western Kansas where lesser amounts of snow will fall but will also cause hazardous travel.

After sunrise South Central Kansas will see a gradual change to snow. This change will happen in Wichita by midday.

Snow will track west to east through the day and precipitation will likely stay in that form as highs barely get above freezing. Watch out for periods of reduced visibility too because winds will be breezy at 10 to 20 mph.

Snow in Western Kansas will taper during the afternoon. Central Kansas snow will taper during the evening and overnight. Temperatures drop into the teens and 20s as the snow moves out.

Wednesday will be much drier but some stubborn clouds will still be around. With snowpack on the ground, Wednesday’s highs will remain chilly in the 30s and 40s.

Another system arrives by Thursday and brings a chance of some rain/snow showers. It doesn’t look as organized or significant as what we’ll experience today though.

Sunshine returns by the weekend and a big temperature swing is expected. Highs will soar into the 60s Sunday, making for a very nice day for anyone hosting or going to a party for the Big Game. The start to the work week will still be mild for this time of year but we’ll cool back down by Tuesday.