On Ronelle’s Radar: Hazy sunshine and slim rain chances

There’s very little cloud cover around but still a good amount of haze due to the wildfires out west. So skies today will continue to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy but they’ll be milky too due to the smoke.

There’s a front hanging out to our northwest that could spark a shower or sprinkle in this part of the area. However, this chance is small and not much rain is expected.

After refreshing morning temps in the 50s, breezy south winds will help highs warm up into the 80s. Temps will be a few degrees warmer to the north and west.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight in South Central Kansas. Lows will mostly be in the 50s again.

Tropical Storm Beta will make landfall in Texas this evening and even though this storm will stay to our south it’ll still bring some cloud cover in our direction.

By Tuesday there will also be a slim chance of a shower or two. Mainly in the southeast corner of the area. Impacting areas like Elk, Chautauqua, and Cowley counties. Most of the area will stay dry as high pressure stays parked to our west.

Highs will be a bit cooler in the 70s in South Central Kansas while the rest of the area warms back up into the 80s. Wednesday will be a copy and paste forecast with a slim rain chance and more clouds to the southeast due to the tropical moisture.

Temperatures start to turn up Thursday as highs rise through the 80s and they could touch 90 to the north and west. It’ll be unseasonably warm to wrap up the work week on Friday with highs in the upper 80s to 90s.

A cold front comes through over the weekend and will cool us back down through the 80s and 70s. Sunday will have more of a fall-feel. The front could also spark a shower or two but chances aren’t looking that impressive. This chance will mainly impact Central and Eastern Kansas while conditions stay dry out west.