On Ronelle’s Radar: Heat advisory to close out June

A cold front isn’t too far away and will provide some heat relief today to a select few, mainly in northwest Kansas. The front will move in dry all the way through Wednesday.

There will still be some rain chances here and there but nothing that looks promising. There are a few showers to the south and east of Wichita, they’ll move out of the area through sunrise. Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week. A Heat Advisory between Central and Eastern Kansas goes into effect this afternoon and continues through the evening.

Highs will be in the 90s to triple digits with heat indices around 105. Northwest Kansas won’t be as hot with highs topping out around 90. Once the cold front comes through this part of the area winds will switch out of the north. Winds will still be strong today and due to the hot temperatures and dry conditions there’s once again high fire danger danger to the southwest.

Any blue sky that we’ll see behind partly sunny skies will still be a bit hazy due to Saharan dust that continues to track into the region. It may take the rest of the week for it to completely clear out.

Areas around the Kansas/Nebraska line will need to keep an eye to the sky later this afternoon and evening. A Marginal Risk of severe weather skims a few of our counties to the north. While the chance of a storm is slim, there could still be an isolated severe storm with hail and wind being the main threats.

The chance of a storm or two will wind down after midnight and the overnight will be dry. Lows will be in the 50s to 70s. Northwest Kansas should take advantage of a cooler night and leave a window open.

Wednesday starts dry with partly cloudy skies. Winds won’t be as strong but they’ll also be out of the north. This will provide very little relief as highs still warm up into the 90s. There will be another small chance of a late shower or storm but most of us will stay dry.

By Thursday high pressure will be the dominant feature that will influence our weather. Winds will be much lighter and skies mainly dry with the exception of a random shower or storm that could slip through the cracks. High temperatures will be more seasonable over the holiday weekend in the low 90s. Even though we need rain at least there won’t be much active weather that will impact fireworks displays. Conditions stay hot and dry through early next week.