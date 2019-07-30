On Ronelle’s Radar: Heat & humidity go up in coming days

Monday evening storms that were out west have weakened to some light garden variety showers. They’ll continue to fall apart through sunrise but a sprinkle still can’t be ruled out, even in Central Kansas.

When it comes to our morning temperatures many of us will be comfy in the 60s and 70s. Drier air and dew points in the 50s have replaced high humidity, for now.

Strong southerly winds will bring high heat and humidity back into the area over the next few days. Western Kansas will feel the sizzle first with highs closer to the upper 90s.

Partly cloudy skies prevail through the day and another isolated storm chance moves into Western Kansas by the evening but will fizzle out during the overnight.

Another disturbance will fire up a few showers/storms into early Wednesday in Eastern Kansas. Attention shifts back to Western and Central Kansas late in the day with another slim storm chance.

The bigger weather headline will still be the heat and humidity as highs reach the middle to upper 90s with triple digits in Southwestern Kansas.

Most rain over the next few days will impact Eastern Kansas and Western Missouri as the bulk of any disturbances work their way around the area.

It’ll start to cool back down by Friday due to a slightly better chance of a few showers/storms over the weekend. Highs early next week will be close to normal in the low 90s with skies possibly turning a bit unsettled at times.