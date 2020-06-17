On Ronelle’s Radar: Heat prevails Wednesday, Thursday cold front sparks storms

There won’t be too much change to the forecast as we go through Wednesday. There could be a random shower to the west around the Kansas/Oklahoma line this morning but most of us will be dry.

Winds out of the south are keeping us warm this morning and they’ll begin to pick back up after sunrise. Strong southerly flow will send us back into the 90s with a few communities hitting the triple digits, especially in Southwest Kansas.

High fire danger continues to the west where there shouldn’t be any outdoor burning today. In the heat of the afternoon there’s a slim chance for an isolated shower or storm. Severe weather isn’t expected and any rain should fall apart after sunset.

A cold front will be on the approach from the northwest during the overnight but it’ll stay mainly dry with lows in the 60s to 70s.

A shower or two to the north early Thursday can’t be ruled out as the front moves in. Winds will switch out of the north in Northwest Kansas and bring highs down into the 80s, everyone else will still be in the 90s. As the cold front continues to move through it’ll spark some storms between Southwest and Central Kansas late in the afternoon and evening.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible. A Marginal Risk of severe weather includes some of our counties to the north. Damaging winds and hail up to the size of quarters are the primary concerns. Scattered rain and rumbles will continue Thursday night through Friday.

It’ll be a damp and cooler end to the work week with showers around and area-wide highs in the 80s. Late Friday there will be another chance of seeing isolated strong to severe storms.

The front will be moving very slowly and will be nearly stationary at times, this will keep a chance of rain and storms in the forecast through the weekend.

Early next week will be drier while the sun is up but it’s looking like there could be a storm or two after dark. And even though it’ll be warm to start next week, highs will be close to normal for this time of year.