On Ronelle’s Radar: Heat relief, late Tuesday storms west

As a front continues to drop south through Kansas there could still be a leftover sprinkle or shower through this morning. Mainly in South Central and Southeastern Kansas, also closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma line.

Other than that, much of the morning and afternoon will be dry across the area. Tuesday won’t be as hot or humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The tail end of the boundary that brought us a few overnight storms is sitting to our west and will wobble back and forth over the next few days, keeping conditions unsettled.

Storms will return to Western and Northwestern parts of the area after 3pm or 4pm. Storms will track south and southeast through the evening and overnight.

A few could be strong to severe with large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out where there’s a Slight Risk west. While some storms could impact portions of Central Kansas during the overnight, there’s only a small chance that rain reaches the Wichita Metro.

Western Kansas dries out through mid morning and then another batch of storms moves into the same area Wednesday evening, impacting Northern and Western Kansas during the overnight.

There’s also another threat of a few severe storms capable of damaging winds and large hail. There’s a small chance that a storm reaches Wichita by early Thursday morning.

High temperatures slowly warm back up through the low 90s the rest of this week which is typical for this time of year. The hottest temperatures in the middle 90s will be found in Southwestern Kansas. The rest of this week we’ll continue the trend of storm complexes making their way through Kansas mainly during the evening and overnight hours.