On Ronelle’s Radar: Heat takes a break, storm chances rise

A boundary sitting over Northern Kansas has brought storms back into the area. Most of them have been behaving and staying below severe limits but they’re still capable of gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Localized flooding is looking possible too because some storms may not move all that much.

A chance of storms will linger through the day as conditions stay unsettled. An isolated severe storm still can’t be ruled out. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats.

The best time to see a severe storm will be between the afternoon and evening when we see some more storms develop.

The boundary will continue to sag south through the day, keeping Southern Kansas toasty while Northern parts of the state start to cool down significantly.

Scattered showers and storms stick around through the evening and overnight. Leftover rain and rumbles will greet some of us Thursday morning.

Spotty showers and storms will be around again but the threat of a severe storm will be confined to South Central and Southeastern Kansas.

Everyone will cool down even more as highs fall into the 70s and low 80s due to the boundary dropping even farther south.

More clouds than sun Friday will lead to another chance of spotty to isolated showers and storms. Western Kansas will dry out Saturday and Central Kansas will be much drier by the end of the weekend.

As the state gradually dries out, temperatures will heat back up through the 90s over the weekend into next week. Another disturbance between Tuesday and Wednesday will bring a chance of rain back to the area and cool us back down.