On Ronelle’s Radar: Heat wave continues, weekend cold front coming

Our warm, breezy, and sticky start to the day is a sign of things to come. Expect plenty of sunshine today with gusty south winds. Highs heat back up into the upper 90s and triple digits with heat indices as high as 105 to 110.

It’ll stay dry all day too with the exception of the evening when a shower or storm is possible around the Oklahoma Panhandle and extreme Southwestern Nebraska. This chance is very slim so most of us will have a dry, but steamy, Friday evening.

More heat and humidity on tap for Saturday as an Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisories linger into part of the weekend.

Late in the day we’ll finally start to see some changes. An approaching cold front will spark a chance for some showers and storms by the evening in Western and Northern Kansas.

As the front continues to drop south there will be spotty showers and storms around through Sunday which will also be the beginning of our latest cool down.

Highs to end the weekend will fall into the 80s. So far, there isn’t much of a severe threat over the weekend but potential will continue to be monitored. A leftover shower or storm is possible into Monday with highs staying in the 80s. The rest of the work week looks dry and sunny with below normal temperatures.