On Ronelle’s Radar: Heating back up with a few isolated storms

Late evening and overnight storms are gone. There’s another, weaker, wave of energy pushing into Western Kansas and bringing some showers and isolated rumbles back into the area. However, severe weather isn’t expected this morning.

Many of us will stay pretty dry after the sun comes up, at least until this evening. Expect a mild start to the day with a mix of clouds and sun and gusty winds at times. We’ll heat right back up to around 90 with some humidity to make it feel a few degrees hotter.

After 4pm, Western Kansas will have to watch out for another potential round of some storms that will move in from Colorado. One or two of these storms could be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Storms will have a hard time reaching Central Kansas after dark because they’ll be weakening while tracking east. But an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out in this part of the state either.

Any isolated wet weather around by the time we wake up early Thursday morning should be confined to Eastern Kansas. We’ll have another slim chance of a shower or storm west Thursday evening but anything that develops will have a hard time sticking around past midnight.

We’ll be in a stagnant pattern the rest of the week with mainly dry conditions and hot temperatures in the 90s.