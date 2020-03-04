On Ronelle’s Radar: High fire danger northwest Wednesday

We’ve got another mild, sunny day ahead thanks to an area of high pressure to the west working in our favor.

Temperatures will be seasonably chilly and mainly in the 30s this morning. There’s a lot of moisture to our south that could push a few more clouds into the area by midday and during the afternoon but skies will stay dry. Winds will be out of the north to start the day but then switch back out of the south. Highs warm nicely into the 60s.

Winds will be a bit stronger to the north and west. With breezy, dry, mild conditions in this part of the area these conditions will create high fire danger where outdoor burning is highly discouraged. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 12pm to 6pm.

Conditions stay quiet after sundown as temperatures tumble back down into the 30s under mostly clear skies.

A weak, dry cold front comes through tonight and we’ll feel the effects of it tomorrow as winds make another quick switch back out of the north. Skies won’t be impacted Thursday and they’ll stay sunny but highs will take a hit and drop into the 50s to low 60s.

Temperatures jump back into the upper 60s to low 70s just in time for the weekend but it’ll be a windy one too. Increasing clouds Saturday into Sunday will signal our next system. A chance of rain Sunday will go up through the day and there could be some rumbles around late in the day, during the night, and into Monday.

As cooler air wraps back around into our northern communities there could be a rain/snow shower to the northwest as we get the work week started.

A shower is possible Tuesday too before a drier Wednesday. Temperatures will be closer to normal in the 50s early next week.