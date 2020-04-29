On Ronelle’s Radar: High pressure builds in, quiet weather mid week

As a cold front moves away from us an area of high pressure will move in. This will favor dry and sunny conditions today. There could be a few more clouds closer to Eastern Kansas but most of our skies will be bright.

Winds will stay out of the north. It won’t be as mild this morning and highs will cool down into the 70s but it’ll still feel pleasant.

Winds will also be stronger at 15 to 25 mph. Gusty winds and dry conditions mean no outdoor burning today. Fire Weather Warnings have been issued to the west.

A few more clouds move in tonight and winds will turn lighter. Lows will be cool in the upper 30s to 40s.

Expect more sunshine Thursday but high pressure will gradually lose its grip on the region as we head toward the end of the work week. Friday stays dry despite a few more clouds in the mix.

A stronger push of warmer air will send highs into the 80s to low 90s. It’ll be hottest in Southwest Kansas. We’ll return to the 80s Saturday before our next cool down which will be ushered in by unsettled conditions.

A chance of a shower or storm during the day Saturday will increase during the night and into Sunday.

We’ll have another chance of a few showers and storms to end the weekend. The potential for any stronger storms over the weekend will need to be monitored closely. It’ll stay slightly unsettled into next week and highs will fall into the 70s.