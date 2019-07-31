On Ronelle’s Radar: Hot, drier pattern holds

We start our Wednesday warmer and muggier due to south winds which are a bit lighter this morning but will turn stronger again by the afternoon. This will only continue to turn up the heat and humidity across the area.

Highs will warm up well into the 90s with a few locations mainly in Southwestern Kansas cracking into the triple digits. For some of us in the 90s the humidity will make it feel like the triple digits. When it comes to our skies expect another day of sunshine with a few clouds mixed in. A sprinkle can’t be ruled out this morning but most rain will be found in Eastern Kansas and Western Missouri.

This will be the trend over the next couple of days. As a disturbance slowly slides across the state most of the area will be on the warm side which will be drier and hotter. Late in the day we’ll still need to watch out for an isolated shower or storm west of the Wichita Metro.

Another batch of locally heavy rainfall impacts Eastern Kansas into Thursday and a strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out.

One or two of these storms could impact some of our easternmost counties. We’ll have another isolated shower/storm chance through Thursday with a better chance late Thursday into Friday.

This is when a strong to severe storm is possible in Northern and Eastern Kansas. There’s mainly a threat of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Temperatures start to cool back down closer to normal into the start of our weekend. While rain and storms still don’t look likely over the weekend the best chance across the area will be in Central and Eastern Kansas.