On Ronelle’s Radar: Hotter weekend ahead

Southwestern Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle are getting a little rain this morning. Some sprinkles could linger in this part of the state through the morning. There will be a low chance of a shower or storm in Western Kansas during the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures this morning start comfy in the 60s to low 70s. We’ll warm up into the low to middle 90s with a southerly breeze. The humidity may make it feel a degree or two warmer at times but it won’t be oppressive.

Skies yield a mix of clouds and sunshine. We’ll fall back down into the 60s and low 70s with partly cloudy skies tonight.

The weekend will be seasonably hot with highs reaching the middle 90s, upper 90s are possible west. The humidity should still remain in check and not be oppressive despite south winds.

Skies stay dry Saturday but a shower can’t be ruled out in Northern and Western Kansas.

A better chance of rain starts to move into the area Saturday night as a front approaches. Starting in Northwestern Kansas with a few showers and storms being possible.

Some spotty showers or rumbles will continue to track through the state Sunday but won’t reach the Wichita Metro until Sunday night. Rain still doesn’t look like likely during this time so everyone won’t see it. A shower or storm could linger into early Monday in South Central and Southeastern Kansas.

A couple more weak disturbances bring a small chance of a shower through mid week but won’t help bring temperatures down as we stay in the 90s through the work week.