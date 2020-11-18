On Ronelle’s Radar: Ingredients come together for high fire danger mid week

It’s not as chilly this morning due to strong south winds during the overnight. These winds will turn even stronger as the day goes on. They’ll be strongest in Central and Eastern Kansas and also along the Kansas/Oklahoma line to the southwest.

This is where a Wind Advisory will be in effect from 9am to 6pm. Gusts could reach 45 to 50 mph. This same area will also be under a Fire Weather Warning during the same time. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged due to gusty, dry, and warm conditions.

The strong southerly flow will send highs into the 70s with a few low 80s to the west. Skies will stay mostly sunny.

Winds will still be gusty after the sun goes down and during the night. They’ll remain out of the south too which will keep our low temperatures elevated in the 40s to 50s.

Winds won’t be as strong Thursday but will still be gusty at times, especially in South Central Kansas.

Temperatures stay above average and it’ll still be dry too so we’ll need to continue to monitor the potential for high fire danger tomorrow. A few more clouds move in Friday ahead of our next disturbance and it’ll drop in by Saturday, sparking some rain showers and cooling us down into the 40s to 60s.

Showers will continue through the night but should start to move out from the northwest to the southeast. As colder, below freezing air moves in behind this system it could cause some snowflakes to mix with any lingering raindrops to the northwest.

There will some leftover showers around early Sunday but we’ll dry out and clear out as the day goes on. The highest rainfall totals will be around an inch or a little more with lesser amounts as low as a tenth to quarter of an inch. Highs to wrap up the weekend bottom out in the 40s. The start to Thanksgiving week looks dry and sunny as highs warm back up into the 50s and 60s. Good news for holiday travelers that don’t have far to go.