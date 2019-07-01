On Ronelle’s Radar: July starts hot with a slim storm chance

Another muggy start this morning but it’s dry. Most rain in the region early in the day will be confined to portions of Colorado and Nebraska.

We’ll heat back up into the low to middle 90s to start the month of July. Winds will be light out of the south but could still kick up the occasional breeze. Skies stay sunny with a few fair weather clouds developing once we get into the afternoon.

A pop up shower or storm can’t be ruled out east of Wichita late in the afternoon. At the same time, after 3pm, there could be a few showers or storms in the Northwestern corner of the area.

A strong to severe storm capable of damaging winds and hail is possible. If a storm pops up between Central and Eastern Kansas it’ll fizzle out after sundown, but a few storms could still be ongoing near the Kansas/Colorado line.

Any storms will weaken to showers or thundershowers during the overnight. With the exception of a leftover shower west early Tuesday it’ll be another quiet start to the day. Tuesday afternoon brings another chance of a few pop up storms across the area. Severe weather isn’t expected.

Storms and showers will gradually diminish during the night with some leftovers possible early Wednesday. We’ll continue this trend through the rest of the work week. Everyone won’t see rain but it will still be around at times. So for 4th of July festivities most of us look to stay dry but we should still be prepared to encounter wet weather.

Temperatures stay in the 90s until we get into the weekend which is when there will be a better chance of showers and storms due to a front dipping into Kansas. Rain still doesn’t look likely though and will probably be spotty at best.