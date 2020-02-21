On Ronelle’s Radar: Kansas weather improves, temps turn warmer

High pressure is in control and it’s cleared out our skies to give us a much more quiet start to the day. But it’s also bitterly cold in the teens due to the clear skies and some snow on the ground.

Roads will be in much better shape this morning so travel troubles aren’t expected. Skies will be sunny all day and winds have switched out of the southwest. They could be breezy at times but they’ll send high temperatures into the 40s and 50s.

After a warmer afternoon it’ll be a quiet and seasonably cold night with lows in the 20s to 30s.

Clouds will be on the increase through Saturday but it’ll be a mainly dry day. We’ll continue to warm through the 50s too.

There could be a sprinkle to the south Saturday evening. An increasing chance of rain Saturday night will turn into a likelihood by Sunday morning. There’s a slim chance that Northwest Kansas could see a brief change to a rain/snow mix late Saturday into Sunday.

The end of the weekend will be damp with rain showers around through Sunday.

Some colder air starts to get pulled into the area as this system tracks to the east and northeast. There could be some wintry weather to the north and west Sunday night through Monday morning.

Another system will move in from the west late Monday, bringing another rain/snow chance by Tuesday. Tuesday will also be colder with highs falling into the 30s and 40s. The rest of the work week looks slightly unsettled with the exception of Friday. By then we should be able to get another break from the wintry and wet weather.