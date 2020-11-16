On Ronelle’s Radar: Lots of sun and warmth this week

High pressure is in control and keeping our skies clear and our winds lighter. It’ll be a chilly start to the day but the morning commute will be smooth.

We’ve got a lot more sunshine on the way to start the work week. Highs across the area will be milder in the 60s. A light breeze is possible but winds won’t be as strong as what we experienced over the weekend.

The chill returns after the sun goes down. Lows fall back down into the 30s under mostly clear skies.

Highs warm up even more into the 70s by mid week. Some spots to the west could reach the low 80s. Winds will pick back up too. This is when we’ll have to keep an eye on the potential for fire weather due to the gusty, warm, and dry conditions.

High pressure continues to dominate through the work week. A front moves in by Saturday and will start to cool us back down. It’ll spark a shower chance Friday night to the north and west.

A few showers look more likely Saturday and into Sunday. Temperatures stay above freezing so mainly rain is expected. We’ll dry out through Sunday but a few snowflakes could mix in to the northwest before drying out completely. There’s a small chance of this happening. Highs early next week will cool back down into the 50s.