On Ronelle’s Radar: Mild Friday before winter storm impacts Kansas

Friday is here and the morning commute will be quiet but cold. Winds will be light today with a mix of clouds and sun. Take some time out of your day to enjoy mild highs in the 50s to low 60s.

A sprinkle or flurry is possible through the day but most of us will stay dry. Early Saturday morning looks dry with another chilly start in the 20s to 30s. A light rain or snow shower can’t be ruled out Saturday.

You’ll start to notice colder changes as highs fall into the 30s and 40s. The main storm system that we’ve been expecting will start Saturday night in Northwestern Kansas.

Moisture will begin to stream into the area in the form of snow showers, spreading into North Central Kansas by sunrise. The latest storm track keeps most snow north by early Sunday with more of a wintry mix south.

Most highs Sunday will be a few degrees below freezing so the majority of the precipitation that the area experiences will be in the form of snow. As moisture continues to stream in west to east through Sunday night, temperatures will fall even more and change all precipitation over to snow.

Snow showers Monday will taper and move out. With accumulating snow looking more likely so are travel troubles. South Central Kansas will see the least amount of snow but could also see a little more ice than everyone else. The track of the storm has not been set in stone just yet so continue to check back in with the Storm Track 3 Weather Team for more updates.

We’re looking at the potential for travel troubles Monday morning too as everyone goes back to work and school. We’ll work our way out of the freezer between Tuesday and Thursday as highs warm from the 30s to near 50.