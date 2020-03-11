On Ronelle’s Radar: Mild Wednesday, turning cooler and damp late week

Overnight showers and storms are shifting from Central Kansas into Eastern Kansas. This activity will be completely out of our area by sunrise.

Even though we’ll dry out there’s another issue we’ll need to watch out for this morning, the potential for dense fog to develop. A Dense Fog Advisory to the north will be in effect through this morning.

Clouds and fog will break and lift to allow some sunshine to break free by the afternoon. Between the sun and southerly winds we’ll be able to warm into the 60s to low 70s.

By the evening another weak disturbance will start to move in from the west and bring the chance of a few spotty showers back into the area. They’ll track west to east and this chance will last through the night and into the early part of Thursday.

It won’t be too chilly overnight as lows dip into the 40s.

Skies turn partly cloudy again as Thursday’s early shower chance dwindles. A cold front will move in, switching winds back out of the north and they’ll be stronger too. We’ll still be able to warm into the 50s to low 70s but everyone will feel the effects of the front by Friday. A stronger storm system moves in at the end of the week and the chance of rain will increase through Friday.

There could be some rain/snow showers to the north and west. Moisture continues to push through the area Friday night and Saturday. It won’t rain all day Saturday as most of it moves out during the morning.

Highs will cool down into the 30s to 50s, it’ll be colder to the west where some accumulating wintry weather can’t be ruled out.

Skies look drier Sunday even though an isolated shower could be around. The march of storm systems continues into the start of the new work week with more potential for showers to move in. Another drop in temps the middle of next week could mean more rain/snow to the north and west.