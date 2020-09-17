On Ronelle’s Radar: Milder feel and smoky skies Thursday

Both the morning and evening commutes will be smooth as our quiet pattern continues. Now that a cold front has pushed through our winds have switched out of the north.

This will bring our high temperatures down a few degrees and the afternoon will be comfortably warm in the upper 70s to low 80s. It’ll be a little warmer to the west where highs will get closer to the middle 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny and dry but hazy, smoky skies will continue to be an issue due to wildfires out west.

The haze will be most noticeable in Western Kansas. There are currently no air quality alerts for our area but there are for our neighbors in Colorado. So anyone with respiratory issues should limit outside time if possible. This also goes for our Nebraska and Oklahoma Panhandle counties. High pressure to the west holds strong and keeps us mostly clear tonight.

Expect cool comfort when we wake up Friday morning as lows fall into the 50s. We’ll have more filtered sunshine Friday with warm highs in the low to middle 80s.

High pressure dominates over the weekend and winds will pick up. These stronger winds will be out of the south and keep highs in the 80s but still close to normal under partly cloudy skies.

A weak disturbance could spark a shower or sprinkle to the north and west early next week but it’s still looking pretty dry through the last full week of September.