On Ronelle’s Radar: Milder temps before next cold front

Winds have turned much lighter due to high pressure building back into the area and a strong storm system lifting out of the Plains. It’s also a colder start to the day and coats will be needed early in the day.

Expect more sunshine for your Tuesday. Even though westerly winds won’t be as strong as yesterday they’ll still be on the breezy side during the afternoon. Highs turn milder and warm into the 60s with a few locations sneaking into the low 70s.

A few more clouds move in tonight and there could be a sprinkle around the Kansas/Nebraska line, the chance of that happening is small though. Lows will be chilly in the 30s to 40s.

Our next cold front will start to move in through Wednesday. A small chance of rain should hold off until the afternoon and then the chance will increase through the evening and night.

A few showers linger into Thursday and we’ll feel the effects of the cold front as highs drop into the 40s and 50s.

We’ll dry back out by Friday and temps will start to rebound. Even though we could use some more rain, the weekend will be sunny and dry so at least there won’t be any weather worries. Another cold front will start to cool us back down by the end of the weekend.