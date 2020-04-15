On Ronelle’s Radar: Milder winds Wednesday, then another wet & wintry system

Starting off with a feeling of deja vu this morning as a Freeze Warning for Central and Eastern Kansas will be in effect through 9am.

It’s another quiet and cold start for many Kansans. Even though skies are fair and dry there could be a snow shower to the northwest. This chance should wrap up by shortly after sunrise.

Sunshine will dominate the rest of the morning with a few more clouds developing during the afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy at times and they’ll be out of the southwest which will help us warm up into the 60s. Highs will be much closer to normal than the last few days.

There’s a chance of a late day shower after 5pm but most of us should stay dry.

Moisture to the north will start to track south tonight with our next system. It’ll start as a chilly rain or a rain/snow mix to the far north late tonight. Lows will be in the 30s to low 40s.

As colder air seeps into the area through Thursday, rain/snow showers will be dominant to the north. Highs behind the cold front will be in the 30s in Northwest Kansas. Southern Kansas will be able to warm into the upper 50s before the front arrives.

Rain won’t get started to the south until late in the afternoon. Along and ahead of the front there could be a thunderstorm in South Central Kansas. As temperatures cool after dark and moisture shifts south, Southwest Kansas will have a better chance of snow with a few snowflakes mixing in around Central Kansas during the overnight.

Minor accumulations are looking mostly likely to the north around the Kansas/Nebraska line but there could be some in Southwest Kansas too.

Moisture will linger through Friday morning but the rest of the day will be drier.

We’ll stay dry through Saturday and highs will start to warm back up through the 60s. A shower or two is possible Sunday but this chance doesn’t look like a sure thing right now. We’ll tap into warmer 70s but Tuesday into Wednesday will be a time frame to monitor closely because thunderstorms will be possible.