On Ronelle's Radar: Mix of snow and rain tracks east

Weather

Everyone will need to be ready for a slick commute. Snow and rain are making a sweep through the area but with temps near freezing most areas are seeing snow showers to start the day. It’s a wet snow that will keep roads damp, slushy, and snow packed for some.

This will continue through the morning as an area of low pressure tracks east. No change to the snowfall forecast as the heaviest amounts will range between 1″ and 3″.

Winds out of the south are stronger and any areas of heavier snow could reduce visibility. A Winter Weather Advisory for Central and Eastern Kansas will be in effect through noon for most counties. Some of our easternmost counties will be under the advisory through 6pm.

As we go through the morning snow will gradually mix with more rain as it tracks east. Western Kansas will be drier and may be able to get some cloud breaks, this will help highs get into the 50s. It’ll be cooler in the 40s in Central Kansas.

The afternoon looks drier all around but still cloudy.

As the low keeps tracking east it’ll keep most of the moisture to the east of our area but it could still spin a rain/snow shower back into Central and Eastern Kansas between tonight and Thursday.

We’ll dry out completely by Friday and more sunshine will gradually return going into the weekend. A nice warming trend is still expected too. Highs in the 50s will be widespread by Sunday. We’ll start to cool back down toward the middle of next week as another storm system tries to get its act together. Another rain/snow chance moves in Tuesday and Wednesday.

