On Ronelle’s Radar: Monday cold front brings next cool down

Before a cold front brings cooler and wintry changes, we’ll have to get through a foggy morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for a good chunk of the area through 10am. Most temperatures are above freezing so freezing fog isn’t a concern. However, reduced visibility will still slow down the morning commute.

There are a few sprinkles and light rain showers to the north. A few sprinkles to the south can’t be ruled out through this morning but most skies will stay dry.

Drier skies during the afternoon will yield some sun but we’ll be mostly cloudy. A few more showers are possible closer to Southwestern Nebraska during the afternoon but this slim chance also isn’t much of a concern.

Highs around the Wichita Metro will still be able to touch 60. But the farther north and west you are, you’ll start to feel the effects of the cold front with some communities falling into the 40s. Northerly winds will pick up too.

A few snow showers develop to the west tonight. A little rain mixed with snow could stretch into Central Kansas by Tuesday. Any accumulation will be minor, totaling an inch or two close to the Kansas/Colorado line and only a trace being possible around the Wichita Metro.

Tuesday afternoon will be drier before a better chance of wet and wintry weather moves in by Wednesday. Some accumulating snow is looking more likely for Western and Central Kansas through Thursday morning with this second push of moisture.

We’ll gradually cool down through the 40s until we get to the coldest day of the week which will be Thursday with widespread highs in the 30s. The end of the work week will be drier and highs will rebound into the 50s. We’ll continue to warm through the 50s over the weekend. Increasing clouds will lead to a chance of rain by Sunday and possibly continue into Monday.