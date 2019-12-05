On Ronelle’s Radar: More clouds and a chance of rain

Clouds will continue to be on the increase through the day as our next system moves in. There will be two parts to our upcoming changes. Moisture west will bring a few rain showers into the area today and a cold front to the north will start to cool us down.

Expect a chilly start this morning in the 20s to 30s but the commute will be a smooth one. Most of us will warm into the 50s but portions of Northwestern Kansas will start to cool down into the 40s.

A few showers will track west to east and should hold off until midday. Central Kansas and the Wichita Metro won’t see any showers until the evening and overnight, but there could still be a sprinkle before then.

Rainfall amounts will be very light with most areas seeing less than .10″.

It’ll be dry by early Friday morning. Clouds will thin out through Friday and we’ll really feel the effects of the cold front with widespread highs in the 40s.

Temperatures over the weekend will rebound nicely before they come crashing back down early next week. Some moisture could accompany this next wave of colder air so we’ll need to continue to monitor the potential for rain/snow showers on Monday and possibly into Tuesday.