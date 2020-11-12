On Ronelle’s Radar: More cool comfort Thursday then some Friday night rain

Expect another quiet and chilly start to your Thursday. A few more clouds will be around at times as a cold front moves in from the north. We’ll still be able to see the sun the majority of the day though and it’ll stay dry.

The front will also bring stronger winds out of the north through midday and it’ll turn windy during the afternoon. Winds will get up to 20 to 25 mph. High temperatures won’t take a much of a hit despite the northerly switch of our winds. We’ll warm into the 50s.

Skies tonight will yield a mix of clouds and stars. Winds will relax which will help low temperatures tumble below freezing. So keep the coat close by because you’ll be reaching for it Friday morning.

Clouds will be on the increase Friday as our next system moves in. Skies will stay dry through much of the day until we get into the evening. A chance of rain will mainly impact points along and east of the Kansas Turnpike.

This chance continues through the night and any raindrops should move out of the area before sunrise Saturday. As skies clear back out we’ll get a nice boost into the 60s. We’ll lose some of that mild air Sunday after another wind shift out of the north. This shift will also make for a windy weekend.

Skies stay sunny and dry to wrap up the weekend and into the start of next week. Temperatures will be comfortably cool in the 50s and close to average to start the new work week. Milder 60s and even 70s to the west are on tap after Monday.