On Ronelle’s Radar: More heat, humidity, and spotty storms

There are still some isolated showers and storms pulsing through the area, most rain and storms are in Eastern Kansas and will stick around through late morning.

We can expect to see this trend into the weekend which is why a Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Saturday morning for Eastern Kansas. The Watch also includes a few of our Central Kansas counties. Expect another day of heat, humidity, and spotty showers/storms being possible. Most of the area stays dry through the day.

Starting off warm and muggy again and then heating back up into the 90s and triple digits. Factor in the humidity and it’ll feel like 100+ so if you plan on spending a lot of time outside you’ll need to take it easy and stay hydrated.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for some of our Southern Kansas counties through this evening. Some of our northern communities will be a little cooler in the 80s. Storms pick up in Northwestern Kansas by the evening.

A severe storm or two can’t be ruled out with large hail and damaging winds. The threat of a tornado in this part of the state is very low but not completely zero. Storms, some strong, spread through Northern Kansas during the night and then another deluge kicks in across Eastern Kansas.

A small shower/storm chance for our area lingers through Friday but we’ll also start to cool down as a slow moving boundary sinks farther south.

Friday afternoon and evening is when a Central Kansas storm could gain a little more energy and turn strong/severe. Relatively cooler air and a few leftover showers continue into the weekend but it won’t be a washout.

We’ll start the work week with a chance of a storm or two and temperatures will heat back up into the 90s.