On Ronelle’s Radar: More high heat before cooling storms

With the exception of a random shower or storm around in the area, it’ll be another dry start Tuesday morning. It’ll be muggy again too though.

Steamy 70s quickly heat up into the 90s by midday. Highs top out in the upper 90s and triple digits. With the humidity, heat indices will likely be between 103 and 110. This is what it’ll feel like and why a Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until this evening.

There’s a chance of a few storms to go up in the heat of day after 3pm or 4pm. Isolated severe storms are possible. The greatest risk of severe weather is lined up in portions of Northern and Northeastern Kansas.

Damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain are the main threats. Storms will stick around through the night and weaken during the overnight but some of us could still wake up to some leftover rain.

Spotty showers and storms linger through Wednesday with another isolated storm risk, especially late in the day when some new storms are able to develop.

A storm or two Thursday could be marginally severe early in the day.

The rise in storm chances will usher in a cool down that will drop highs into the 80s. Only briefly because we’ll start to warm back up into the weekend as storm chances lower.