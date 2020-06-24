On Ronelle’s Radar: More isolated storms possible Wednesday

As our next disturbance moves in there could be a storm, shower, or sprinkle around early in the day. Any rain around will be hit or miss and most of us will start the day dry.

Winds have switched out of the south and you’ll notice the afternoon will be warmer and it’ll be a bit more humid too. Wind speeds will stay in check but they’ll still be enough to bring highs into the 80s to 90s under partly cloudy skies.

A better chance of isolated storms developing will take place later in the afternoon and evening. We’ll need to monitor skies after 3pm. Isolated severe storms are possible as a Marginal Risk sits over a good chunk of the area. Hail and wind are the main threats.

After sundown storms will lose some of their energy and the overnight won’t be as active with lows falling into the 60s.

There could still be a leftover shower or storm to the east of the Wichita Metro Thursday morning.

South winds will be stronger and make for a windy day. The stronger southerly flow will also send area highs into the 90s. An approaching cold front could spark a late day shower or storm to the west, especially in Northwest Kansas.

A chance of widely scattered rain will spread through more of the area Thursday night but severe weather isn’t expected.

Once the cold front arrives Friday we’ll have another late chance of isolated strong to severe storms as a Marginal Risk blankets much of the area.

This system will take its time moving out of the area and a developing shower or storm can’t be ruled out Saturday as it continues to leave. The start of next week looks drier but still toasty with highs staying in the 90s.