On Ronelle’s Radar: More snow targets Kansas as a stronger storm approaches

Our first wave of rain and snow has moved out but we need to brace for the next one because it will be more significant. A storm system in the Plains will intensify between today and Wednesday, bringing widespread snow and rain/snow. Most of the area will start off dry Tuesday morning with the exception of Northwestern Kansas where some snow showers have started to move back in.

Expect cold and cloudy conditions through the first part of the day with morning temps sitting below freezing.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for more Northern and Western Kansas counties.

It’ll go into effect this afternoon first in Northwestern Kansas where snow will start to pick up. Other counties will follow suit by the evening. With ongoing snow west, most of Central and Eastern Kansas will experience a chilly rain with some snowflakes mixing in.

As temps drop back down into the teens to 30s after dark, snow and rain/snow will spread into more of the area. The Wednesday morning commute will be a bit slower and drivers will need to use extra caution on elevated surfaces which could be slick.

Snow showers will start to pull out of Western Kansas during the afternoon. Central Kansas will dry out during the evening and Eastern Kansas snow should wrap up during the overnight.

Snow totals by the end of this event will be highest in Northwestern Kansas. This is also where travel troubles will be the worst.

Even though wintry weather will move out the cold will stick around.

It’ll be a chilly but dry start to the weekend and temps will warm closer to normal in the low 60s by Sunday. Sunny skies and 60s continue into the start of next week.