On Ronelle’s Radar: More storms into the weekend

The majority of storm reports from Thursday evening/night have favored Eastern Kansas. While there could be a storm or two around this morning most of us will start the day on a dry note.

After a mild start in the 60s and low 70s we’ll heat right back up into the 90s.

A nearly stationary boundary lays across Kansas and this is what will spark another potential round of strong to severe storms.

Storms develop by early evening and will be capable of all forms of severe weather. So this means an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out even though the threat is low for most of the area. The threat is higher closer to Northeastern Kansas, the same areas that saw the majority of severe weather yesterday.

Storms linger into the overnight and a few leftover showers and rumbles will be around Saturday morning, possibly into the early afternoon.

Some new storms develop by late afternoon, early evening and make another sweep through the state during the night. Some could be strong to severe.

Leftover storms in Central and Eastern Kansas Sunday could still pack a punch. We’ll get at least a couple of days without storms on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures heat up through the middle and upper 90s. Even triple digits early next week for portions of Western Kansas.