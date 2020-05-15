On Ronelle’s Radar: More stormy conditions into the weekend

A chance of showers and storms will stick around through our Friday as well as another severe threat. The best chances will be this morning and later this evening through tonight. Heavy rain in the southeast corner of the area has been moving slowly and has prompted Flood Warnings between Butler and Elk Counties.

The potential for high water will need to continue to be monitored as a Flash Flood Watch for portions of South Central Kansas remains in effect through Saturday evening. Showers and storms to the west will slowly track to the east. There could be some isolated warnings for hail and/or wind. Non-severe storms will still be capable of small hail and strong gusts. By midday and during the afternoon conditions don’t look as damp but there could still be a shower or storm around.

By late afternoon and evening more strong to severe storms will start to go up in Oklahoma and the southeast corner of the area will be on the northern fringe of these storms. Heavy rain in areas that have received more than several inches of rain could once again see heavy rain during the overnight.

This is when more storms will move in the from the west with a strong to severe storm being possible.

Hail and wind will still be the main threats but there will also be a low tornado threat in the far northwest corner of the area. Showers and storms linger through the night, leading to a damp start to our Saturday morning.

Unsettled conditions will wind down through the day in Western Kansas but last into the evening in Central Kansas. Severe weather isn’t expected. We’ll be much drier by the end of the weekend and into next week with seasonably warm highs in the 80s. The next chance of storms should hold off until the middle of next week.