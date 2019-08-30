On Ronelle’s Radar: More stormy rounds into Labor Day weekend

The main line of storms has moved out but there are still some spotty showers and storms behind it that are tracking east and southeast. These will stick around through the early part of the day. They’ll also be capable of heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and small hail.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Central and Eastern Kansas through early afternoon after last night’s heavy rainfall.

The afternoon doesn’t look as damp or stormy but there’s still a slim chance of an isolated shower or storm.

More clouds and northerly winds will bring highs down into the 70s and 80s.

More storms and another potential complex develops tonight but most should be non-severe.

Leftovers slowly track east and fizzle out through Saturday morning. We’ll dry out Saturday afternoon before a storm or two redevelops in Central and Eastern Kansas during the night.

Conditions will be much drier after Sunday and much warmer too.