On Ronelle’s Radar: More stormy waves coming

Showers and isolated rumbles will be ongoing in extreme Western Kansas through sunrise but severe weather isn’t expected. There could be a leftover sprinkle in South Central Kansas but many Central Kansas kids will stay dry as they head back to school.

The next storm chance for the area will arrive late in the day. Everyone is experiencing a cooler and less humid morning.

Highs warm up into the upper 80s to low 90s under partly cloudy skies. By early evening storms, a few being severe, will return to Northwestern Kansas and Southwestern Nebraska.

All forms of severe weather will be possible again but the threat of a tornado is low. Storms will merge together into a complex by the overnight and mainly impact our Northern and Western communities into Thursday morning. There’s still a chance that a storm or two could make the trip into the Wichita Metro tonight.

We’ll need to watch for redeveloping storms in Central Kansas late Thursday. They could be capable of damaging winds and large hail. Another wave of storms will be capable of being severe late Friday.

A storm or two will be around through the weekend but it’s not looking like a washout. Temperatures will be in the low 90s the rest of the week with middle 90s more likely in Southwestern Kansas. We’ll get a break from storm chances early next week.