On Ronelle’s Radar: More sun Tuesday, evening storms west possible

Expect a quiet and comfortable start this morning. A shower or rumble can’t be ruled out to the north early in the day but most of us will stay dry.

We’ll go from mostly sunny to partly cloudy. By midday and during the afternoon a few raindrops will try to reach as far south as Wichita but chances are still slim.

Winds switch back out of the south but highs will remain seasonable in the upper 80s to 90s. It’ll be breezy to the west.

By the evening we’ll need to monitor our western communities. A few storms will track north to south and one or two could be strong to severe. Gusty winds are the main threat.

Storms will weaken after sundown but this northwesterly flow could spark a shower or rumble in Central Kansas late in the overnight. Lows will be in the 60s.

A lingering shower could be around early Wednesday and possibly all the way into the afternoon, especially west.

Conditions to the west will stay agitated as northwesterly flow continues to bring late storm chances. Another Marginal Risk of severe weather is placed in Western Kansas and close to the Kansas/Colorado line. Gusty winds will be the main threat again should some isolated storms turn severe.

Storms weaken overnight and even though there could be a lingering sprinkle into early Thursday it’ll be drier.

We’ll continue the trend of slightly active conditions to the west with another chance of isolated severe storms Thursday evening and into the overnight.

Temperatures go from average to toasty into the middle to upper 90s this weekend. The weekend is also looking drier but we’ll still have to keep an eye on the late evening and overnight hours when a stray storm could be around.