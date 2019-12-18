On Ronelle’s Radar: More sunshine and a warming trend

Clear skies, light winds, and lingering snowpack brought overnight temperatures down into the teens and 20s. This is where we’ll start Wednesday morning.

Some freezing fog is possible early this morning in Southeastern Kansas but it shouldn’t impact our South Central Kansas counties. Expect bright skies once the sun comes up.

Winds will continue to be light but they’ll switch out of the southwest and help us warm up through the 40s and 50s.

A few more clouds will pass through later tonight but high pressure will continue to remain dominant to keep skies dry. Winds will stay out of the south too which will make Thursday morning not as frigid but it’ll still be cold in the 20s.

Stronger southwest winds Thursday will create breezy conditions and help more areas warm into the 50s.

Clouds will be on the increase Thursday night as a weak disturbance passes through. This will bring a small chance of a sprinkle in Central Kansas between Thursday night and Friday.

Bright skies return over the weekend with warming highs into the 50s and 60s. Bumps on the road to Christmas will be at a minimum, good news for holiday travelers. Above normal high temperatures stretch all the way into Christmas and it’s looking like there could be some rain around that day.