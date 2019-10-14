On Ronelle’s Radar: More sunshine Monday before next cold front

The weekend’s nice conditions will continue into the start of the new work week.

There’s a chill in the air this morning which will have many of us reaching for a jacket before heading out.

Sunny skies dominate all day and winds will be stronger out of the south. This will help warm us up into the 70s and 80s. It’ll be warmest in Southwestern Kansas.

Winds tonight will still be on the breezy side as our next cold front approaches.

Western Kansas will stay dry but there’s a small chance of a shower or rumble in Central and Eastern Kansas. This chance lingers through early Tuesday.

Highs Tuesday will cool down into the 60s. High pressure builds back into the Plains Wednesday and Thursday before unsettled weather returns Friday.

A few showers and storms are possible through the weekend. It’s looking like a stronger system will impact the area late Sunday and into next Monday. It’ll bring another shot of cooler air and possibly some rain/snow showers to Northwestern Kansas.

