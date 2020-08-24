On Ronelle’s Radar: More toasty and sunny conditions Monday

Hot sunshine continues into the start of the work week. All because of high pressure that’s sitting to our west which will keep us dry.

We’ll start the day pleasant in the 60s and then southerly winds will pick back up to help send us back into the 90s.

Conditions stay quiet tonight under starry skies with lows in the 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be repeats of today with temps staying toasty through the work week.

As moisture from now Tropical Storm Laura tracks into the middle of the country, our area will miss out on most of it. But by Thursday there could be a shower or storm in Southeast Kansas. A few more clouds will move in late in the work week due to this moisture but we’ll still see good amounts of sun.

A front moves in Friday and will trigger some active weather in the form of showers and storms. It’s looking like rain will hold off until Friday night.

It’ll be mostly cloudy and damp at times Saturday which will help us cool down into the 80s. Winds will switch out of the north too. A chance of rain continues to end the weekend with temps rebounding into the 90s.

Another front is expected to move in next Monday which will cool us right back down and keep a chance of a few rumbles around to wrap up the month of August.