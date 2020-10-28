On Ronelle’s Radar: More travel troubles early Wednesday before a cold rain

The third round of our winter storm is moving in from the south early this morning. It’ll bring more wintry weather in the form of freezing rain and sleet.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect to the south and southwest. Commuters will once again need to be very cautious on the roads as slick conditions are likely. There could still be lingering freezing rain and sleet into midday but by the afternoon we should see a change to a plain cold rain as temps get above freezing.

Highs will still be chilly though in the 30s to 40s. Highs to the north of I-70 will be closer to the middle to upper 40s due to not as much cloud cover and moisture compared to points south of I-70.

Rain showers will be heavy at times the rest of the day. There could still be some wintry weather in far Southwest Kansas and in the Oklahoma Panhandle. The threat of accumulating ice/sleet/snow will last into the evening in this part of the area.

A Flood Watch will be in effect for portions of Central Kansas through Thursday morning. Those who live near creeks, streams, rivers, and flood prone areas will need to monitor damp conditions closely. A swath of 1″ to 3″ is expected but there could be more locally depending on where pockets of heavier rain line up.

A cold rain will continue through the night with the possibility of a patchy mix to the north and west. Moisture will also begin to taper during the overnight as lows fall into the 20s and 30s.

By the time we wake up early Thursday there will be some lingering showers mainly to the south. Skies will clear from west to east and we’ll gradually see some sun return. Any chance of rain should be gone by midday.

Skies will continue to clear after a chilly day in the 40s. Highs rebound even more into the 50s Friday with milder 60s on tap for Saturday. Skies will be bright and sunny over the weekend. A cold front will cool us down a few degrees Sunday but the break from active weather stretches into next week and it won’t be as cold but much more comfortable for this time of year in the 60s to 70s and mostly sunny.