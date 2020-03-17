On Ronelle’s Radar: More waves of rain and rumbles

Live Now
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Arkansas City - USD 470 Arkansas City closing some public facilities Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Central of Burden - USD 462 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley County will limit access to 3 campuses starting Tuesday, March 17 Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Dighton - USD 482 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellis - USD 388 Fairfield - USD 310 Graham County - USD 281 Great Bend - USD 428 Hamilton - USD 390 Hays - USD 489 Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Nickerson - USD 309 North Newton Mennonite Central Committee Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Rolla - USD 217 Salina Public Library closed till April 1, 2020 Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stockton - USD 271 The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353 Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - The Senior Employment Job Fair Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Century II Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield - First United Methodist Church

On Ronelle’s Radar: More waves of rain and rumbles

Clouds have stayed thick and low, so this means everyone can expect a chilly and soupy start to Tuesday. There will be areas of mist, light drizzle, and patchy fog around.

Some showers will develop to the west with our next system on deck. These will track east through the day and reach portions of Central Kansas late in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the 40s to 50s, they’ll also be more on the mild side the farther south you are.

By this evening there could be an isolated rumble around. Showers and storms will continue to make a sweep through the area during the night. Severe weather isn’t expected but a stronger storm with gusty winds and small hail can’t be ruled out.

Most of this activity should be gone by sunrise Wednesday and there will even be some clearing to the west through the day. Stronger southerly flow will send highs into the 60s and 70s. More showers and storms develop out west again Wednesday evening. This system will be a stronger one.

Storms track east and one or two could turn severe during the night. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the main threats. The threat of a tornado is low but not completely zero.

Most storms will shift east by early Thursday morning but there could be a lingering stronger storm in some of our easternmost counties. Moisture on the backside of the system will start to wraparound into Northwestern Kansas. Through Thursday a little snow could mix into rain but we’re not expecting much accumulation.

Rainfall totals will be more significant as multiple communities could see an inch or more. Locally, totals could get up to 1.5″ to 2″. Most of this rain will fall tonight and Wednesday night. Areas closer to Southeast Kansas will need to monitor the potential for some flooding and be alert for the time being.

Friday will be drier with some sun returning but much cooler after another cold front rolls through. Highs will fall into the 30s and 40s. Quiet but breezy conditions continue into Saturday and highs will rebound into the 50s. Another rain chance between Sunday and Monday could once again bring a few snowflakes to the north and west.

