On Ronelle’s Radar: More waves of rain and rumbles

Clouds have stayed thick and low, so this means everyone can expect a chilly and soupy start to Tuesday. There will be areas of mist, light drizzle, and patchy fog around.

Some showers will develop to the west with our next system on deck. These will track east through the day and reach portions of Central Kansas late in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the 40s to 50s, they’ll also be more on the mild side the farther south you are.

By this evening there could be an isolated rumble around. Showers and storms will continue to make a sweep through the area during the night. Severe weather isn’t expected but a stronger storm with gusty winds and small hail can’t be ruled out.

Most of this activity should be gone by sunrise Wednesday and there will even be some clearing to the west through the day. Stronger southerly flow will send highs into the 60s and 70s. More showers and storms develop out west again Wednesday evening. This system will be a stronger one.

Storms track east and one or two could turn severe during the night. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the main threats. The threat of a tornado is low but not completely zero.

Most storms will shift east by early Thursday morning but there could be a lingering stronger storm in some of our easternmost counties. Moisture on the backside of the system will start to wraparound into Northwestern Kansas. Through Thursday a little snow could mix into rain but we’re not expecting much accumulation.

Rainfall totals will be more significant as multiple communities could see an inch or more. Locally, totals could get up to 1.5″ to 2″. Most of this rain will fall tonight and Wednesday night. Areas closer to Southeast Kansas will need to monitor the potential for some flooding and be alert for the time being.

Friday will be drier with some sun returning but much cooler after another cold front rolls through. Highs will fall into the 30s and 40s. Quiet but breezy conditions continue into Saturday and highs will rebound into the 50s. Another rain chance between Sunday and Monday could once again bring a few snowflakes to the north and west.