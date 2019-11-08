On Ronelle’s Radar: More wild temperature swings ahead

It’ll be smooth sailing into the weekend with sunshine and warming temperatures. Everyone will have to bundle up this morning with most morning temps starting below freezing.

However, winds are out of the south and will help temperatures rebound after a chilly Thursday. Winds will pick up too and turn breezy. Highs will be in the 50s in Central Kansas and warm into the 60s west.

Expect plenty of sunshine all day. Keep an extra layer handy if you plan on attending any games for the second week of Friday Football playoffs.

High pressure stays in command through Saturday to give us more sunshine and even warmer highs in the 70s.

We’ll start to notice some changes Sunday. A cold front will cool highs back down into the 50s and a few more clouds will move in.

Bitter cold that will originate from Canada sinks into the country and arrives to Kansas Monday. Highs fall all the way down into the 30s and a wintry mix or some snow showers could be around.

So far, the bigger weather story is looking like it will be the cold rather than the chance for precipitation. Temps Monday night and into Tuesday morning will be in the teens and single digits. Tuesday will be another winter-like day before highs make their way back into the 50s. The rest of the work week looks dry too.