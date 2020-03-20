On Ronelle’s Radar: Much colder start to the weekend

A cold front has come through but we’re still getting a lot of the wind behind it. A Wind Advisory will remain in effect through 7am.

After sunrise our winds will gradually turn lighter but will still be breezy during the afternoon.

The strong north winds behind the cold front are also draining colder air into the area. Everyone will notice the change this morning. Temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s but wind chills have dipped all the way down into the single digits for some.

Heavier coats will come back out today and they’ll need to be kept on all day. High pressure works back into the area but it’ll be a process. Skies will be drier but mostly cloudy to start. We’ll turn partly cloudy and despite getting some sun, northerly flow will bring highs down into the 30s and 40s.

Winds turn even lighter tonight and skies remain fair but the colder air will really settle into the area and we’ll wake up early Saturday morning in the 20s.

Clouds will be on the increase through Saturday, signaling another system getting ready to move in. Winds switch back out of the south and highs will start to rebound into the 50s. A chance of rain will be on the rise through the evening and overnight hours.

A snowflake or two mixing in to the north can’t be ruled out. Sunday starts with a few spotty showers around and they’ll track west to east through the day.

We’ll return to the 60s and 70s early next week as a rain chance continues and a couple more systems slide through. A slight chance lingers in the latter part of the work week too.