On Ronelle’s Radar: Muggy Monday & a few rumbles

While many of us are starting the day off dry and quiet there are some isolated storms in the Northwestern corner of the area.

A storm chance through the rest of the day will be confined to Northern and Western Kansas. A strong to severe storm with damaging winds and hail can’t be ruled out. We’ll have to watch the Kansas/Nebraska line for this.

The humidity won’t be going anywhere as highs warm into the low to middle 90s and we’ll continue to warm up over the next few days.

Late tonight and early Tuesday a shower or storm could reach the Wichita Metro. Then a pop up storm is possible in the afternoon.

A front hanging up to our north will bring another storm chance into Northern Kansas late Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

Toward the second half of Wednesday will need to watch Central and portions of Eastern Kansas for a strong to severe storm. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats.

This on/off storm trend continues through the rest of the work week but the weekend looks a little drier.