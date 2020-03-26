On Ronelle’s Radar: Next chance of showers and storms Thursday night

A cold front is moving through the state right now and it’ll stall out over Kansas today, starting our next cool down and bringing showers and storms back into the area.

Temperatures are mild this morning to the south and cooler to the northwest. We’ll carry this same trend into the afternoon. Highs warm into the 70s and 80s to the south and 60s and 50s to the north.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun today but skies will be mostly cloudy at times. There’s a slim chance of a sprinkle or shower to the north where clouds will be thicker but most of us should stay dry through much of the day. There could be some patchy fog to the north too. A couple of our Western Kansas counties are under a Fire Weather Warning through this evening.

Many of our neighbors on the Colorado side are also under a Fire Weather Warning so it would be best if we just held off on outdoor burning again if you live in Western Kansas. A few showers will start to develop by early evening and then we’ll have to watch out for some storms after dark and during the overnight as lows fall into the 30s to 50s.

One or two storms in South Central Kansas could be strong to severe and capable of a hail/wind threat. This activity will shift east and outside of our area early Friday.

Mostly cloudy skies Friday will try to squeeze out a spotty sprinkle or shower but another round of storms will develop by the evening.

A strong area of low pressure will track west to east late Friday through Saturday. A Slight Risk of severe weather between Central and Eastern Kansas means there could be a few strong to severe storms. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats again. The threat of a tornado is low and will reside closer to Southeast Kansas.

There will still be some rain to the west on the cooler side of this system during the night and some wintry weather could mix in around the Kansas/Colorado line to the northwest through early Saturday.

As this system departs Saturday it’ll create strong northerly winds and a few lingering showers will track through the area. Everyone will be noticeably cooler on Saturday too in the 50s and 60s. We’ll get a break from wet weather Sunday but another system will bring a chance of rain and a rumble between Monday and Tuesday.