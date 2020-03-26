On Ronelle’s Radar: Next chance of showers and storms Thursday night

1  of  99
Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Antioch Christian Church Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Immanuel Baptist Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

On Ronelle’s Radar: Next chance of showers and storms Thursday night

A cold front is moving through the state right now and it’ll stall out over Kansas today, starting our next cool down and bringing showers and storms back into the area.

Temperatures are mild this morning to the south and cooler to the northwest. We’ll carry this same trend into the afternoon. Highs warm into the 70s and 80s to the south and 60s and 50s to the north.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun today but skies will be mostly cloudy at times. There’s a slim chance of a sprinkle or shower to the north where clouds will be thicker but most of us should stay dry through much of the day. There could be some patchy fog to the north too. A couple of our Western Kansas counties are under a Fire Weather Warning through this evening.

Many of our neighbors on the Colorado side are also under a Fire Weather Warning so it would be best if we just held off on outdoor burning again if you live in Western Kansas. A few showers will start to develop by early evening and then we’ll have to watch out for some storms after dark and during the overnight as lows fall into the 30s to 50s.

One or two storms in South Central Kansas could be strong to severe and capable of a hail/wind threat. This activity will shift east and outside of our area early Friday.

Mostly cloudy skies Friday will try to squeeze out a spotty sprinkle or shower but another round of storms will develop by the evening.

A strong area of low pressure will track west to east late Friday through Saturday. A Slight Risk of severe weather between Central and Eastern Kansas means there could be a few strong to severe storms. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats again. The threat of a tornado is low and will reside closer to Southeast Kansas.

There will still be some rain to the west on the cooler side of this system during the night and some wintry weather could mix in around the Kansas/Colorado line to the northwest through early Saturday.

As this system departs Saturday it’ll create strong northerly winds and a few lingering showers will track through the area. Everyone will be noticeably cooler on Saturday too in the 50s and 60s. We’ll get a break from wet weather Sunday but another system will bring a chance of rain and a rumble between Monday and Tuesday.

