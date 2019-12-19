On Ronelle’s Radar: Nice conditions hold over the coming days

Quiet conditions continue in the Plains and much of the country. We’re still in store for a few changes today in the sunflower state.

It’s not as frigid this morning but still cold as most of us start in the 20s.

After a nice sunrise a few more clouds will start to make a sweep through the area. We’ll still be able to get good amounts of sunshine as skies turn partly cloudy. South and southwesterly winds will pick up and be strongest in Southwestern Kansas. The southerly flow will help highs warm into the 50s, a city or two could sneak up to 60.

Skies stay dry after sundown with partly cloudy conditions. Southerly winds will still be breezy at times overnight but they won’t be able to keep us from experiencing another early morning chill by Friday.

We’ll only cool down a few degrees to end the work week but it’ll still be a nice day with partly cloudy skies and highs around 50. Bright skies return over the weekend and our warming trend continues as highs warm into the 50s and 60s.

Conditions will be mild and dry up until Christmas Day. So last minute shopping and holiday travel around the region will be just fine.