On Ronelle’s Radar: Nice warming trend ahead

It’s a cold and quiet start to the day but skies are dry so expect a smooth commute. Winds turn breezy and they’ll be out of the southwest long enough to help highs warm into the 40s and 50s.

A disturbance to the north will swing through today bringing increasing clouds and a wind switch out of the northwest first. Then we’ll have a slight chance of a light rain shower or sprinkle. A snowflake could mix in to the north where temps will be a little cooler.

Skies will dry out through the evening and then clear out during the overnight.

High pressure builds back into the area Friday to give us a sunny start to the weekend and highs will continue to warm. Expect a milder end to the work week with highs in the 50s to 60s. Southerly flow ramps up over the weekend and sends highs into the 60s and 70s with good amounts of sunshine.

Be sure to enjoy the weekend before temps cool back down closer to normal next week and unsettled conditions work their way back into the area. Our next system tracks through the Plains between Monday and Wednesday. A slight chance of rain stands and some snow could mix in at times, mainly to the north and west.