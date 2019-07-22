On Ronelle’s Radar: Not as hot or humid Monday

Now that a cold front has pushed through Kansas we can all expect a very pleasant start to the work week. Rain and storms are done with the exception of a small isolated shower chance closer to Southeastern Kansas through sunrise.

Winds have made the switch out of the north which will pump cooler and drier air into the area. High pressure will also take control of the Plains which will keep our skies dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Highs warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s which will be quite a treat after our latest hot and humid stretch.

Winds will be gusty too but shouldn’t be too much of a nuisance. Skies stay dry tonight and all of Tuesday.

Tuesday’s winds will start to switch out of the south in Western Kansas which will kick off our next warm-up. Highs will still be pleasant for this time of year in the low to middle 80s.

Temperatures keep warming through the rest of the week with dry conditions. 90s return to Western Kansas by Thursday and then in Central Kansas by the weekend.