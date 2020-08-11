On Ronelle’s Radar: Not as stormy Tuesday, chances stick around

A leftover shower is possible in South Central Kansas this morning, mainly to the south and east of Wichita. Most of us will start the day dry though and Tuesday as a whole won’t be as stormy.

Skies will clear some and go from mostly to partly cloudy where there’s any lingering raindrops. Highs rebound into the 80s to 90s with some of the coolest temps to the north.

The cold front that sparked yesterday’s storms will sink south a bit more so if anything pops up in the warmth of the afternoon it should be confined to Southeast Kansas. Our next storm chance will materialize to the west where there’s a Marginal Risk of severe weather.

Isolated warnings for damaging gusts and hail will be possible in the evening. Once we get into the overnight any storms to the west could cluster together again and track into Central Kansas. Any storms around should be weaker by this time. Lows will fall into the 60s to low 70s.

Similar to this morning’s set up, there could be a lingering shower or rumble around through Wednesday morning.

Another storm chance to the northwest late in the day will be the beginning stages of a bigger complex.

The bulk of it will start in Nebraska and then dive southeast. These storms could skim Central Kansas late Wednesday night and into Thursday. An isolated strong to severe storm capable of wind and hail will be possible closer to Northeast Kansas.

After we dry back out by midday we’ll do it again late Thursday as another complex may move in from the north. This has prompted a Marginal risk to the north and east.

The latter part of the week looks drier. A cold front moves in over the weekend but shouldn’t bring much active weather our way. What it will do is cool us down into the low 90s and possibly into the 80s early next week.